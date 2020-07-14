All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Shockoe Center Apartments

1900 E Franklin St · (607) 275-5221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$684

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Sep 4

$814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Sep 5

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 719 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shockoe Center Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
trash valet
This beautiful brick legend houses some of Richmond’s most unique floor plans. Shockoe Center features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with all the charm of Shockoe living. Exposed brick and beams are just some of the original interior selections that accompany modern finishes. You can wash your clothes within the comfort of your home and even have ample closet space to store them!All bills are paid at Shockoe Center so forget having to worry about whether you will be getting your electric, water, cable and even internet bills in the mail! Use the savings to enjoy shopping and dining right outside of your door step! Experience downtown Richmond lofts and apartments in Shockoe Bottom like never before.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, frogs, hamsters, birds, fish
fee: First pet: $400, Second pet: $100
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved lot: $70/month; Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shockoe Center Apartments have any available units?
Shockoe Center Apartments has 5 units available starting at $684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Shockoe Center Apartments have?
Some of Shockoe Center Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shockoe Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shockoe Center Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shockoe Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shockoe Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shockoe Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shockoe Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Shockoe Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shockoe Center Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shockoe Center Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Shockoe Center Apartments has a pool.
Does Shockoe Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shockoe Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shockoe Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shockoe Center Apartments has units with dishwashers.
