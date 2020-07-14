Shockoe Center Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, frogs, hamsters, birds, fish
fee: First pet: $400, Second pet: $100
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved lot: $70/month;
Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $100/month