Shockoe Center Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal trash valet

This beautiful brick legend houses some of Richmond’s most unique floor plans. Shockoe Center features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with all the charm of Shockoe living. Exposed brick and beams are just some of the original interior selections that accompany modern finishes. You can wash your clothes within the comfort of your home and even have ample closet space to store them!All bills are paid at Shockoe Center so forget having to worry about whether you will be getting your electric, water, cable and even internet bills in the mail! Use the savings to enjoy shopping and dining right outside of your door step! Experience downtown Richmond lofts and apartments in Shockoe Bottom like never before.