2368 Antiqua Ct

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Utilities Included Reston Townhouse - Property Id: 136079
Beautifully renovated end unit townhouse in Reston. Walk into a living area with new floors and a gorgeous kitchen that has just been renovated. There is also a spacious deck that overlooks a park. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the upper level.
Some other features are in-unit laundry and 2 reserved parking spaces.
Water and electricity are included in the rental price.
Access to over 16 Reston association pools and tennis courts.
Please note, this is a 3 level town home but only the 2 upper levels are for rent.
Photos coming soon.
Deposit of $1900 and renters insurance is required.
*Price may increase depending on number of tenants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136079p
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5018209)