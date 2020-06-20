2368 Antiqua Ct

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Utilities Included Reston Townhouse - Property Id: 136079



Beautifully renovated end unit townhouse in Reston. Walk into a living area with new floors and a gorgeous kitchen that has just been renovated. There is also a spacious deck that overlooks a park. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the upper level.



Some other features are in-unit laundry and 2 reserved parking spaces.



Water and electricity are included in the rental price.



Access to over 16 Reston association pools and tennis courts.



Please note, this is a 3 level town home but only the 2 upper levels are for rent.



Photos coming soon.



Deposit of $1900 and renters insurance is required.



*Price may increase depending on number of tenants

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136079p

No Dogs Allowed



