Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

2368 Antiqua Ct

2368 Antiqua Court · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Antiqua Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 Utilities Included Reston Townhouse - Property Id: 136079

Beautifully renovated end unit townhouse in Reston. Walk into a living area with new floors and a gorgeous kitchen that has just been renovated. There is also a spacious deck that overlooks a park. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the upper level.

Some other features are in-unit laundry and 2 reserved parking spaces.

Water and electricity are included in the rental price.

Access to over 16 Reston association pools and tennis courts.

Please note, this is a 3 level town home but only the 2 upper levels are for rent.

Photos coming soon.

Deposit of $1900 and renters insurance is required.

*Price may increase depending on number of tenants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136079p
Property Id 136079

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5018209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Antiqua Ct have any available units?
2368 Antiqua Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2368 Antiqua Ct have?
Some of 2368 Antiqua Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Antiqua Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Antiqua Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Antiqua Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Antiqua Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2368 Antiqua Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Antiqua Ct offers parking.
Does 2368 Antiqua Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2368 Antiqua Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Antiqua Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2368 Antiqua Ct has a pool.
Does 2368 Antiqua Ct have accessible units?
No, 2368 Antiqua Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Antiqua Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 Antiqua Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
