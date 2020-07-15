All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT

2239 Double Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Location

2239 Double Eagle Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Light Filled, Fully renovated 3 level Townhouse 3 BD, 3 Bth in one of the most thought after areas in Reston. Located within 1 mile from the Reston Town Center & Metro. Large Master BD W/Full Bath include His & Hers Closets. Main Level offers a great living room & a big. Brand-new Kitchen include all brand-new SS appliances, granite tops & tile floor. Fully finished basement with a family room and a game/workout room and W/ a half bath and a glass door leading to a beautiful patio. This beautiful home is located on the Reston golf course and bike trail. It is also across the street from the Reston community center (pool, tennis courts...etc). Comes with 2 dedicated parking spaces. This home is as good as new and move in ready. The renovation include: new paint, new wood floors, new carpet, completely redone bathrooms, stainless appliances, recessed dimmable led lights, stone patio, new roof, new windows....It is the dream family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have any available units?
2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have?
Some of 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT offers parking.
Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT has a pool.
Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 DOUBLE EAGLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
