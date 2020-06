Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Contemporary townhouse less than 1/2 mile to Wiele metro. Peaceful setting surrounded by nature. Hdwd floors on main level in living room with fireplace and dining room. Updated kitchen and large pantry closet on main level. Sliding glass door from dining area to deck overlooking woods. 3 good size bedrooms on upper level. Lower level has rec room, full bath and den/ office. Fenced back yard and facing trees at rear. No pets. Available immediately. Long term lease possible.