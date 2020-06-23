2012 COLTS NECK ROAD

Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo with 860 square feet available for immediate lease. Click the TOURS button (looks like a video camera) to walk through this property without even leaving your home! Beautifully renovated! You'll love the new floors throughout! Ground level unit has a patio opening up to common area. Bedroom has a HUGE walk-in closet! Nicely renovated full bath. Washer and dryer in the home! Mailboxes and trash drop-off are conveniently located in the building! One assigned parking space. No smoking. No pets. Landlord prefers a lease starting in the month of May. Great credit only. Thanks!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
