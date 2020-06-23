All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2012 COLTS NECK ROAD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:07 PM

2012 COLTS NECK ROAD

2012 Colts Neck Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2012 Colts Neck Road, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo with 860 square feet available for immediate lease. Click the TOURS button (looks like a video camera) to walk through this property without even leaving your home! Beautifully renovated! You'll love the new floors throughout! Ground level unit has a patio opening up to common area. Bedroom has a HUGE walk-in closet! Nicely renovated full bath. Washer and dryer in the home! Mailboxes and trash drop-off are conveniently located in the building! One assigned parking space. No smoking. No pets. Landlord prefers a lease starting in the month of May. Great credit only. Thanks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have any available units?
2012 COLTS NECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have?
Some of 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2012 COLTS NECK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 COLTS NECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia