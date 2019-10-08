All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE

2011 Turtle Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2011 Turtle Pond Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful contemporary home with majority of square footage above ground. Feels like a detached home! Open and flowing floor plan, high ceilings, lots of windows and skylights. Community access to Lake Thoreau. Beautiful wood floors: kitchen with table space overlooks family room and wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage w/workshop area, room for your canoe. Master BR w/ dressing room, jacuzzi. Walk across the Court to Lake Thoreau, close to South Lakes Center. Sorry no pets or smoking. rent inc.gutter cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have any available units?
2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have?
Some of 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia