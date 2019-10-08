2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Wonderful contemporary home with majority of square footage above ground. Feels like a detached home! Open and flowing floor plan, high ceilings, lots of windows and skylights. Community access to Lake Thoreau. Beautiful wood floors: kitchen with table space overlooks family room and wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage w/workshop area, room for your canoe. Master BR w/ dressing room, jacuzzi. Walk across the Court to Lake Thoreau, close to South Lakes Center. Sorry no pets or smoking. rent inc.gutter cleaning.