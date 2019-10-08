2011 TURTLE POND DRIVE

Amenities
Wonderful contemporary home with majority of square footage above ground. Feels like a detached home! Open and flowing floor plan, high ceilings, lots of windows and skylights. Community access to Lake Thoreau. Beautiful wood floors: kitchen with table space overlooks family room and wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage w/workshop area, room for your canoe. Master BR w/ dressing room, jacuzzi. Walk across the Court to Lake Thoreau, close to South Lakes Center. Sorry no pets or smoking. rent inc.gutter cleaning.