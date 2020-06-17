All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:59 AM

1980 CRESCENT PARK DR

1980 Crescent Park Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1980 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
IN PROCESS OF PAINTING AND ADDING NEW FLOORING...Beautiful updated townhome w/Gar! Stunning Kit w/Glass Tile back-splash, Granite,SS App,Brkfst Bar + ESIK w/SGD to Deck! Kit opens to FR w/3-sided GAS FP + wall of windows! Spacious DR overlooks Dramatic 2-story LR w/flr to ceiling windows! AFTER TENANTS VACATE HOME WILL BE PAINTED AS NEEDED AND W/W PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED-CURRENT TENANTS IN PROCESS OF MOVING OUT: Spacious MBR Suite w/vaulted ceilings, His/Her w-in clsts ,MBA w/jetted tub & Sep shower, double vanity! PVT WEST MKT Clubhse w/pool, sauna,gym!`Walk to Reston Twn CtPhotos from last time listed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have any available units?
1980 CRESCENT PARK DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have?
Some of 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1980 CRESCENT PARK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR does offer parking.
Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR has a pool.
Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 CRESCENT PARK DR has units with dishwashers.
