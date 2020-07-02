1889 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous Views of Town Center skyline & treed park from deck of dramatic & sun-filled 3BR 1-car garage TH. Backs to Trees. Floor to ceiling windows. Two story living room with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the upper & main levels. Bright white kitchen w/Corian counters. Family room w/gas FP. MBR suite w/cathedral ceiling, 2 walk in closets & large MBA w/soaking tub. Popular West Market community. Clubhouse (pool/gym/ sauna) convenient to Reston Town Center! Landlord willing to paint as needed. Please discuss any painting you would like with agent.