Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

1889 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

1889 Crescent Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1889 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Gorgeous Views of Town Center skyline & treed park from deck of dramatic & sun-filled 3BR 1-car garage TH. Backs to Trees. Floor to ceiling windows. Two story living room with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the upper & main levels. Bright white kitchen w/Corian counters. Family room w/gas FP. MBR suite w/cathedral ceiling, 2 walk in closets & large MBA w/soaking tub. Popular West Market community. Clubhouse (pool/gym/ sauna) convenient to Reston Town Center! Landlord willing to paint as needed. Please discuss any painting you would like with agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

