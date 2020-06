Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful top floor condo with 9ft+ ceilings, and balcony and lots of good light. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Dual vanity with a walk in closet. 1 assigned spot and 2 visitor passes. Least does not include storage unit. Living room mounted TV and master bedroom wall heater will stay with the unit.