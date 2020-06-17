1681 BAYFIELD WAY

Amenities

Wonderfully updated townhome in a great North Reston Location! Updated kitchen with granite counters and large cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the top two levels. Two large bedrooms upstairs with updated bathroom. Incredible location: Close to Reston Town Center, Trader Joes, North Point shopping center, Lake Anne shops, Trails and all other reston has to offer. Short drive to Wiehle Metro, 267 & Fairfax County Parkway. Townhouse cluster has lots of unassigned parking, plus one assigned spot. A rental that you will be glad to call home! Reach out today. Enjoy all amenities that come with Reston HOA.**No Pets**