Reston, VA
1681 BAYFIELD WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1681 BAYFIELD WAY

1681 Bayfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1681 Bayfield Way, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully updated townhome in a great North Reston Location! Updated kitchen with granite counters and large cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the top two levels. Two large bedrooms upstairs with updated bathroom. Incredible location: Close to Reston Town Center, Trader Joes, North Point shopping center, Lake Anne shops, Trails and all other reston has to offer. Short drive to Wiehle Metro, 267 & Fairfax County Parkway. Townhouse cluster has lots of unassigned parking, plus one assigned spot. A rental that you will be glad to call home! Reach out today. Enjoy all amenities that come with Reston HOA.**No Pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have any available units?
1681 BAYFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have?
Some of 1681 BAYFIELD WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 BAYFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1681 BAYFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 BAYFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have a pool?
No, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 BAYFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 BAYFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
