1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

This incredible condo is located in the heart of highly desired Reston. Minutes from the metro, new restaurants, shops, toll road, etc. This unit offers plenty of privacy as it is secluded and backs to trees. Stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, corian counter tops, nest thermostat, 2017 washer and dryer, gas stove, private glassed in porch, 2 guest parking passes available and one covered assigned spot. All utilities included except cable. Amenities include: tennis courts, walking paths, basketball courts, tenant can pay for pool pass. Pet friendly landlord.