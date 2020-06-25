All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE

1656 Parkcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Parkcrest Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
This incredible condo is located in the heart of highly desired Reston. Minutes from the metro, new restaurants, shops, toll road, etc. This unit offers plenty of privacy as it is secluded and backs to trees. Stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, corian counter tops, nest thermostat, 2017 washer and dryer, gas stove, private glassed in porch, 2 guest parking passes available and one covered assigned spot. All utilities included except cable. Amenities include: tennis courts, walking paths, basketball courts, tenant can pay for pool pass. Pet friendly landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have any available units?
1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1656 PARKCREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
