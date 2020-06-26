1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 7/14, 4:30pm - 6pm. Bright and quiet 3 level 3 bed & 2 full bath TH. Back to woods. All 3 level hardwood floor. 2 beds on top. Walkout basement w. full bath can be used as 3rd bedroom. New HVAC and heat pump. Renovated bathroom. Brand new new dishwasher & energy saving windows throughout. Unlimited guest parking. Walking to towncenter& shopping centers. No pets.Bright and quiet 3 level 3 bed & 2 full bath TH. Back to woods. All 3 level hardwood floor. 2 beds on top. Walkout basement w. full bath can be used as 3rd bedroom. New HVAC and heat pump. Renovated bathroom. Brand new new dishwasher & energy saving windows throughout. Unlimited guest parking. Walking to towncenter& shopping centers. No pets.