Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT

1648 Harvest Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Harvest Green Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 7/14, 4:30pm - 6pm. Bright and quiet 3 level 3 bed & 2 full bath TH. Back to woods. All 3 level hardwood floor. 2 beds on top. Walkout basement w. full bath can be used as 3rd bedroom. New HVAC and heat pump. Renovated bathroom. Brand new new dishwasher & energy saving windows throughout. Unlimited guest parking. Walking to towncenter& shopping centers. No pets.Bright and quiet 3 level 3 bed & 2 full bath TH. Back to woods. All 3 level hardwood floor. 2 beds on top. Walkout basement w. full bath can be used as 3rd bedroom. New HVAC and heat pump. Renovated bathroom. Brand new new dishwasher & energy saving windows throughout. Unlimited guest parking. Walking to towncenter& shopping centers. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have any available units?
1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have?
Some of 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT offers parking.
Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT has a pool.
Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 HARVEST GREEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
