Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Lovely spacious contemporary backing to woods and walking trails. Less than 1 mile to Metro and Reston Town Center. Open floor plan. Spacious balcony overlooks woods. Quiet community with bike and walking trails. Fresh paint throughout the unit. All utilities ARE INCLUDED in Condo fee PAID BY landlord which also covers access to all Reston community pools and other amenities. Move in ready.