1628 OAK SPRING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bike storage media room tennis court

RARELY AVAILABLE OAK SPRING WAY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! OVER 2000 SQ FEET! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! WALK THRU THE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA TO THE KITCHEN AND DECK! DECK OVERLOOKS TREES AND COMMON SPACE AND YOU CAN SEE THE PATH TO LAKE FAIRFAX PARK!! LAKE FAIRFAX PARK IS 470+ ACRES OF GORGEOUS LAND AVAILABLE FOR FISHING, TAKING WALKS, AND ENJOYING THE LARGE WATER PARK! WHAT A PEACEFUL SETTING! HARDWOOD FLOORS! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, NICE BACK SPLASH, LED LIGHTS AND UNDER COUNTER LIGHTING! NEWLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET ON THE UPPER LEVEL! 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING OWNER'S BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS! LOWER LEVEL IS FULLY FINISHED! "BEDROOM" AND FULL BATH! LARGE REC ROOM WITH CORNER WBFP AND A WALL OF BUILT IN SHELVES! LAUNDRY ROOM IS OFF THE REC ROOM WITH BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER! DOORS OPEN TO BACKYARD LOOKING OUT TO TREES! STORAGE SHED IS UNDER DECK FOR BIKE STORAGE! 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN FRONT! COMMUNITY FEATURES PLAYGROUNDS, POOLS, TENNIS, SOCCER, BASKETBALL, BASEBALL COURTS, FIELDS, WATER/LAKE PRIVILEGES, PICNIC AREAS, BIKING/WALKING TRAILS, NATURE CENTER, AND MUCH MORE! LOCATION IS PRIME! ABOUT 1 MILE TO WIEHLE METRO STATION! ABOUT 2 MILES AWAY FROM RESTON TOWN CENTER WITH SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATER , BALDUCCI'S AND CVS! DULLES AIRPORT IS ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY! EASY ACCESS TO TOLL ROAD, ROUTE 7, AND FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY! PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK AND EITHER TAKE OFF SHOES OR USE PROVIDED SHOE COVERS!