All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1602 Apricot Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1602 Apricot Ct.
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1602 Apricot Ct.

1602 Apricot Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1602 Apricot Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom townhouse near Reston Metro! - Enjoy the best of Reston in this lovely townhouse tucked away on Apricot Court! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you when enter the spacious open plan living and dining room, with plenty of light pouring inside. Just off the living room is the updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel throughout, plus family room with fireplace and French doors onto the back deck. Upstairs, youll retreat to a comfy master suite, with a lovingly renovated bath where you can linger with a touch of luxury. The two additional bedrooms feature nicely sized closets and upgraded flooring, and share another well-appointed bathroom. Downstairs is a recreation room with its own half bath, a laundry room, and direct entrance from the garage. Youll love this leafy section of Reston, on quiet cul-de-sac. Just over one mile from Wiehle-Reston Metro station and the Dulles Toll Road, youll get where you need to go quickly! Dont miss this great opportunity!

Lease terms: 12 to 24 months

Pets: Case by case; size and number restrictions

Qualifications: Good credit, verifiable employment and rental history. Two-income total of $126,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor
Licensed in VA and DC
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

For information and showings call/text 571-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com. Showings by appointment only.

(RLNE5449831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Apricot Ct. have any available units?
1602 Apricot Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Apricot Ct. have?
Some of 1602 Apricot Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Apricot Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Apricot Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Apricot Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Apricot Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Apricot Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Apricot Ct. offers parking.
Does 1602 Apricot Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Apricot Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Apricot Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1602 Apricot Ct. has a pool.
Does 1602 Apricot Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1602 Apricot Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Apricot Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Apricot Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia