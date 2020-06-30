1602 Apricot Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom townhouse near Reston Metro! - Enjoy the best of Reston in this lovely townhouse tucked away on Apricot Court! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you when enter the spacious open plan living and dining room, with plenty of light pouring inside. Just off the living room is the updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel throughout, plus family room with fireplace and French doors onto the back deck. Upstairs, youll retreat to a comfy master suite, with a lovingly renovated bath where you can linger with a touch of luxury. The two additional bedrooms feature nicely sized closets and upgraded flooring, and share another well-appointed bathroom. Downstairs is a recreation room with its own half bath, a laundry room, and direct entrance from the garage. Youll love this leafy section of Reston, on quiet cul-de-sac. Just over one mile from Wiehle-Reston Metro station and the Dulles Toll Road, youll get where you need to go quickly! Dont miss this great opportunity!



Lease terms: 12 to 24 months



Pets: Case by case; size and number restrictions



Qualifications: Good credit, verifiable employment and rental history. Two-income total of $126,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.



Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor

Licensed in VA and DC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier



For information and showings call/text 571-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com. Showings by appointment only.



(RLNE5449831)