Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Updated condo in the heart of Lake Anne w/ laundry in unit. Gourmet kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Gorgeous views and great proximity to the amenities of Lake Anne Plaza. Enjoy local spirits, coffee, and good vibes just outside your door. Walkable to the Farmer's Market. Enjoy lake life in the warmer months and all that Reston has to offer year round. Easy access to major commuter routes.