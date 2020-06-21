All apartments in Reston
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

1566 WOODCREST DRIVE

1566 Woodcrest Drive · (703) 300-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1566 Woodcrest Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors. There is dining room space and room for small table in kitchen. The upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and bath. The backyard is fenced in with a patio area and room for a flower bed. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Parking is just outside the front door. Guest parking is just down the sidewalk. This home is close to shopping, Route 7, Reston Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway. Reston Association has many pools to choose from as well as hiking trails, tot lots and much much more. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and entertainment at Reston Town Center. 3 miles to Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station..No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH .UNIT FEATURESAir conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have any available units?
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1566 WOODCREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 WOODCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
