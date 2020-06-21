Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking internet access

1566 Woodcrest Drive Reston VA 20194Reston VA townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious lower level Rec room with laundry room, fireplace, and french door to back patio. Hardwood floors. There is dining room space and room for small table in kitchen. The upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and bath. The backyard is fenced in with a patio area and room for a flower bed. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Parking is just outside the front door. Guest parking is just down the sidewalk. This home is close to shopping, Route 7, Reston Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway. Reston Association has many pools to choose from as well as hiking trails, tot lots and much much more. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and entertainment at Reston Town Center. 3 miles to Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station..No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH .UNIT FEATURESAir conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets