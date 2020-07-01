1544 Brookshire Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful colonial townhouse just minutes away from Lake Ann Plaza.

3 Bedrooms, each room with a ceiling fan and spacious closet, 2 full bathrooms, one equipped with sun tunnel, Skylight in the hallway. Generous walkout balcony on the main floor.Hardwood flooring on all 3 levels; Fully finished walkout basement with recessed lightning and French doors to large patio, the perfect place for entertaining. Fenced in back yard opens to the common grounds and the “Blue Trail”. Follow the path and you will reach Lake Ann Plaza with its restaurants, shops, and galleries in less than 2 minutes. Visit the farmer's market on Saturday mornings, Lake Ann is only 300 yards away from your house. But this location offers much more, like a beach volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court and a playground for kids are only 100 yards away from your doorstep.

Easy Metro access! A connector bus leaves approx. 100 yards away and takes you to Reston-Wiehle Metro station (2 miles) and the Reston Town Center is also just 2 miles away.Pets case by case.

OPEN HOUSE- Sunday November 10th form 1pm-4pm



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082