Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

1544 Brookshire Court

1544 Brookshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Brookshire Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful colonial townhouse just minutes away from Lake Ann Plaza.
3 Bedrooms, each room with a ceiling fan and spacious closet, 2 full bathrooms, one equipped with sun tunnel, Skylight in the hallway. Generous walkout balcony on the main floor.Hardwood flooring on all 3 levels; Fully finished walkout basement with recessed lightning and French doors to large patio, the perfect place for entertaining. Fenced in back yard opens to the common grounds and the “Blue Trail”. Follow the path and you will reach Lake Ann Plaza with its restaurants, shops, and galleries in less than 2 minutes. Visit the farmer's market on Saturday mornings, Lake Ann is only 300 yards away from your house. But this location offers much more, like a beach volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court and a playground for kids are only 100 yards away from your doorstep.
Easy Metro access! A connector bus leaves approx. 100 yards away and takes you to Reston-Wiehle Metro station (2 miles) and the Reston Town Center is also just 2 miles away.Pets case by case.
OPEN HOUSE- Sunday November 10th form 1pm-4pm

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Brookshire Court have any available units?
1544 Brookshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Brookshire Court have?
Some of 1544 Brookshire Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Brookshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Brookshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Brookshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Brookshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Brookshire Court offer parking?
No, 1544 Brookshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Brookshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Brookshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Brookshire Court have a pool?
No, 1544 Brookshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Brookshire Court have accessible units?
No, 1544 Brookshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Brookshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 Brookshire Court has units with dishwashers.

