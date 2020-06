Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, sun-filled 2 level townhouse located near Lake Anna Plaza, Reston Town Center, and Metro. Enjoy the ease and beauty of hardwood flooring throughout, a kitchen with recently upgraded, high end appliances with a cozy eat in area. Enjoy winter nights by the wood burning fireplace in the living room/dining room area. Walking distance to elementary school, community paths, parks and many more features. Enjoy the best parts of Reston in a great home!