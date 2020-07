Amenities

patio / balcony parking internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

North Reston TH adjacent to North Hills Community Park. This one bedroom with office/study and private bath on the upper level. An eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, and deck. The Rental is the main and upper floors, excluding the Master Suite. Laundry is shared. ALL UTILITIES are included (i.e electricity, gas, internet, cable TV, etc). No Pets due to Allergies. The Homeowner resides part-time in a private Basement Suite.