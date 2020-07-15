1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated townhouse two blocks for North Point shopping center in Reston! Kitchen with quartz counter tops, refinished cabinets, SS appliances, and coffee bar area. Fully renovated unique master bathroom with huge shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Spacious Living room/ dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and recessed lighting. The backyard has a wood porch that leads to a stone patio which backs to quite tree line. 1 car garage! Reston association amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, trails, and play grounds. Minutes to Reston Town Center, Metro Stations , Restaurants, Nightlife, shopping and more !