Reston, VA
1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT

1430 Newport Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Newport Springs Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated townhouse two blocks for North Point shopping center in Reston! Kitchen with quartz counter tops, refinished cabinets, SS appliances, and coffee bar area. Fully renovated unique master bathroom with huge shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Spacious Living room/ dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and recessed lighting. The backyard has a wood porch that leads to a stone patio which backs to quite tree line. 1 car garage! Reston association amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, trails, and play grounds. Minutes to Reston Town Center, Metro Stations , Restaurants, Nightlife, shopping and more !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have any available units?
1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have?
Some of 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT offers parking.
Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT has a pool.
Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 NEWPORT SPRING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
