Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautiful home for rent in Reston. This townhouse features an updated kitchen with Granite counter tops. It is a corner unit with a large, fully fenced back yard. It is located on a quiet court, with easy access to Fairfax County Parkway and Dulles Toll Road. Convenient to shopping and Reston Town Center. There is a mounted flat screen TV stays with the home, as does a nice grill on the back patio. Home is vacant and available for immediate occupancy. Parking Spaces: 24.