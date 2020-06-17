Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12089 Trumbull Way Available 03/23/20 2BR, 2.5BA 1-car garage townhome across from Reston Town Center - 2BR, 2.5BA 1-car garage Townhome/Condo hybrid across from Reston Town Center in sought-after West Market/Lincoln Park Reston community*Light & Bright with palladian window bringing lots of natural light throughout*2 levels with soaring 9'+ ceilings*Inviting Family room with updated kitchen including granite counters*Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level*Hardwood floors in Master with Master Bath, Walk-in closet and sliding glass doors to balcony*Superb location*Walk to Reston Town Center*Steps away from W&OD trail*



*AVAILABLE 3.23.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE5611230)