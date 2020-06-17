All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

12089 Trumbull Way

12089 Trumbull Way · No Longer Available
Location

12089 Trumbull Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12089 Trumbull Way Available 03/23/20 2BR, 2.5BA 1-car garage townhome across from Reston Town Center - 2BR, 2.5BA 1-car garage Townhome/Condo hybrid across from Reston Town Center in sought-after West Market/Lincoln Park Reston community*Light & Bright with palladian window bringing lots of natural light throughout*2 levels with soaring 9'+ ceilings*Inviting Family room with updated kitchen including granite counters*Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level*Hardwood floors in Master with Master Bath, Walk-in closet and sliding glass doors to balcony*Superb location*Walk to Reston Town Center*Steps away from W&OD trail*

*AVAILABLE 3.23.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

.

(RLNE5611230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12089 Trumbull Way have any available units?
12089 Trumbull Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12089 Trumbull Way have?
Some of 12089 Trumbull Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12089 Trumbull Way currently offering any rent specials?
12089 Trumbull Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12089 Trumbull Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12089 Trumbull Way is pet friendly.
Does 12089 Trumbull Way offer parking?
Yes, 12089 Trumbull Way offers parking.
Does 12089 Trumbull Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12089 Trumbull Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12089 Trumbull Way have a pool?
No, 12089 Trumbull Way does not have a pool.
Does 12089 Trumbull Way have accessible units?
No, 12089 Trumbull Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12089 Trumbull Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12089 Trumbull Way does not have units with dishwashers.

