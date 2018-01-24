12079 TRUMBULL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Next to Reston Town Center, Near New Metro opening soon, Walk to all restaurants, eateries and shops. Near airport and all major highways including Tollway, Fairfax County Parkway. Front door opens to WO&D trail as well as many new restaurants including cooper hawk, Starbucks, Nando~s, Bombay Velvet. Great place to live if you work around Reston Town Center or even commute to DC. New kitchen counter, back splash, flooring, carpet, appliances, HVAC unit. All remodeled and ready to go for next 3-5 years. Comes loaded with garage and driveway.