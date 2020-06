Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome with ROOFTOP TERRACE perfect for any occasion! Includes garage, deck 2 fireplaces and walking distance to Reston Town Center! Gorgeous 4-level home with bedrooms fitted with their own bathroom. Bright and open floor plan with living-kitchen combo that walks out to spacious deck. Pets case by case. No dogs. No Groups.