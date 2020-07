11802 BRETON CT #1A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

JUST OVER A MILE FROM RESTON TOWN CENTER. ALMOST 1,000 SQFT IN ALL-BRICK CONDO. SUNNY & BRIGHT UNIT WITH PATIO-VIEW OF TREES. RENT INCLUDES GAS (HEAT), WATER, SEWER, TRASH PICK-UP, POOL, UNLIMITED PARKING AND MUCH MUCH MORE! PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE ~ NO SMOKING ~ APPLICATION SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS IN DOCS*MIN CREDIT OF 600 TO QUALIFY* 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY, INCOME REQUIREMENT OF APPROX $61,250* EMAIL/TEXT LA W/QUESTIONS AND EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES* NO SMOKERS* PETS CBC* APP FEE CAN BE PERSONAL CHECK, $55/APPLICANT*QUESTIONS, REACH OUT TO LISTING AGENT BEFORE APPLYING AT https://rental.longandfoster.com