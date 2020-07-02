All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11700 Plaza America Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11700 Plaza America Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

11700 Plaza America Dr

11700 Plaza America Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11700 Plaza America Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Private bedroom with a private bath available in a 2 bedroom apartment. Stunning views from a corner unit on the 12th floor. Shared kitchen and living room with a young female professional in the most luxurious building EXO (1897 Oracle Way) in Reston. Nest thermostat. Featuring a meditation lawn, a vast pool and grill area, two premier penthouse lounges, and the world's first residential building with View Dynamic Glass installed in every apartment. Vividly appointed with forward-thinking finishes that let you shine! 24-hour front desk with concierge services available. PET FRIENDLY. Onsite parking is available. Available immediately!! $1000 OFF for move in by April 1st! For any questions, please contact Doni at 703-975-6466

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 Plaza America Dr have any available units?
11700 Plaza America Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11700 Plaza America Dr have?
Some of 11700 Plaza America Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11700 Plaza America Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11700 Plaza America Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 Plaza America Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11700 Plaza America Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11700 Plaza America Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11700 Plaza America Dr offers parking.
Does 11700 Plaza America Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11700 Plaza America Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 Plaza America Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11700 Plaza America Dr has a pool.
Does 11700 Plaza America Dr have accessible units?
No, 11700 Plaza America Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 Plaza America Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11700 Plaza America Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia