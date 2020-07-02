11700 Plaza America Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill

Private bedroom with a private bath available in a 2 bedroom apartment. Stunning views from a corner unit on the 12th floor. Shared kitchen and living room with a young female professional in the most luxurious building EXO (1897 Oracle Way) in Reston. Nest thermostat. Featuring a meditation lawn, a vast pool and grill area, two premier penthouse lounges, and the world's first residential building with View Dynamic Glass installed in every apartment. Vividly appointed with forward-thinking finishes that let you shine! 24-hour front desk with concierge services available. PET FRIENDLY. Onsite parking is available. Available immediately!! $1000 OFF for move in by April 1st! For any questions, please contact Doni at 703-975-6466