11506 PINE CONE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fully finished lower level private efficiency for one person with separate rear entrance, in an end unit townhome. Tastefully decorated and freshly painted, comfortable, with all the amenities of home and easy access to bus and metro. Ideal for the long-distance commuter seeking a home away from home during the week. Lower level deck with table and chairs adds to the beautiful wooded setting in this ideal Reston location. There is access to a shared full-size washer and dryer. The kitchenette is fully equipped and has a full size refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven and hot plate. Rent includes internet and all utilities with the exception of cable and landline, if desired. Landlord would ideally like a six month lease with an option for a year's renewal at the end of the lease. No pets, no smokers please.