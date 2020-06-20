11500 PINE CONE COURT

Amenities

End unit townhome in quiet neighborhood of a small cluster of 25 units. This property provides a great opportunity to rent the upper two levels (basement efficiency occupied). The neighborhood is surrounded on three sides by Reston Parklands and trails. This home backs onto a forested quarter mile of buffered parklands with deck overlooking local wildlife. Walking distance to South Lakes High School. Yards away is a metrobus stop providing a short ride to the Wiehle Metro Center or the restaurants and shops at Reston Town Center (RTC). One can choose a comfortable one mile or two mile walk to the Wiehle Metro or RTC, respectively. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops leads to dining room with large private deck off the back of the house. The upper level provides a master suite and two bedrooms. Master BR has a walk-in closet and two large step-in closets with private bath.. The basement has a separate laundry area with unfinished area for ample storage containing a workbench and pegboard for tools for your use. The basement level also has a kitchenette with refrigerator, sink, cabinets and wood burning fireplace but is not currently available.