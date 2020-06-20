All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 7 2020

11500 PINE CONE COURT

11500 Pine Cone Court · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Pine Cone Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
End unit townhome in quiet neighborhood of a small cluster of 25 units. This property provides a great opportunity to rent the upper two levels (basement efficiency occupied). The neighborhood is surrounded on three sides by Reston Parklands and trails. This home backs onto a forested quarter mile of buffered parklands with deck overlooking local wildlife. Walking distance to South Lakes High School. Yards away is a metrobus stop providing a short ride to the Wiehle Metro Center or the restaurants and shops at Reston Town Center (RTC). One can choose a comfortable one mile or two mile walk to the Wiehle Metro or RTC, respectively. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops leads to dining room with large private deck off the back of the house. The upper level provides a master suite and two bedrooms. Master BR has a walk-in closet and two large step-in closets with private bath.. The basement has a separate laundry area with unfinished area for ample storage containing a workbench and pegboard for tools for your use. The basement level also has a kitchenette with refrigerator, sink, cabinets and wood burning fireplace but is not currently available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have any available units?
11500 PINE CONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have?
Some of 11500 PINE CONE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 PINE CONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11500 PINE CONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 PINE CONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT offer parking?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have a pool?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 PINE CONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11500 PINE CONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

