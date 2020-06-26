All apartments in Reston
11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER

11439 Waterview Cluster · No Longer Available
Location

11439 Waterview Cluster, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful three story town home with basement and enclosed garage in historic Waterview Cluster. Home currently being prepared for move in with fresh paint through-out, new flooring on lower level and carpet on lower level and in den. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den. Five minute walk to Washington Plaza along Lake Anne. Four bedrooms and a cozy den with built-in bookshelves (could be an office, playroom, or bedroom). Upgraded kitchen and new refrigerator. Clean wood-burning fireplace in living room. Hardwood through-out home and three full baths. Energy efficient windows and sliding doors. Private back wooden deck with mature shrubs and tree screening. Reston Association dues included in the rent. Enjoy ALL Reston has to offer! Great schools, pools, tennis courts, & walking paths. Close to Reston Town Center and the Metro and Commuter Routes. Owners have lovingly maintained the home since 1972. Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have any available units?
11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have?
Some of 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER currently offering any rent specials?
11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER pet-friendly?
Yes, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER is pet friendly.
Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER offer parking?
Yes, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER offers parking.
Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have a pool?
Yes, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER has a pool.
Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have accessible units?
No, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER does not have accessible units.
Does 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER has units with dishwashers.
