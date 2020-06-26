11439 WATERVIEW CLUSTER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful three story town home with basement and enclosed garage in historic Waterview Cluster. Home currently being prepared for move in with fresh paint through-out, new flooring on lower level and carpet on lower level and in den. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den. Five minute walk to Washington Plaza along Lake Anne. Four bedrooms and a cozy den with built-in bookshelves (could be an office, playroom, or bedroom). Upgraded kitchen and new refrigerator. Clean wood-burning fireplace in living room. Hardwood through-out home and three full baths. Energy efficient windows and sliding doors. Private back wooden deck with mature shrubs and tree screening. Reston Association dues included in the rent. Enjoy ALL Reston has to offer! Great schools, pools, tennis courts, & walking paths. Close to Reston Town Center and the Metro and Commuter Routes. Owners have lovingly maintained the home since 1972. Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis.