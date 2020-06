11436 HOLLOW TIMBER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

***BE PREPARED TO HAVE YOUR BREATH TAKEN AWAY BY THE FEEL AND VIEWS FROM THIS HOME***YOU WILL FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ONE WITH NATURE AND THE SURROUNDING TREES AS YOU LOOK OUT YOUR WINDOWS**RARE TIMBERVIEW CLUSTER RENTAL*THERE ARE TALL WINDOWS THAT LET IN BOTH NATURE AND TONS OF LIGHT THROUGHOUT THIS HOME*NEWER CARPET ON LL & UL*THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EXTRA STORAGE WALK IN PANTRY, BRAND NEW WHITE QUARTZ SINGLE LEVEL COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN & GOOSENECK FAUCET WITH A DEEP BOWL SINK*THE 2 STORY SOARING CEILING IN FAM RM HAS A MODERN FAN*A BAY WINDOW IN BREAKFAST ROOM ADDS EVEN MORE SPACE TO THE KITCHEN*A LUXE MASTERBATH HAS A WALK IN GLASS SURROUND SHOWER AND A CLAW FOOT TUB WITH A CABINET W 2 BOWL SINKS ON A MARBLE COUNTER*2 CLOSETS MBDR W/CUSTOM SHELVING*CUSTOM CABINETRY IN LL REC RM AND A SECOND GAS FIREPLACE*LL LEGAL 4TH BDRM*NEW RESTAINED HARD WOOD FLOORS IN A LOVELY OAK STAIN ON THE MAIN LEVEL*NEW GARAGE DOOR*NEWER HVAC/CARPET/ROOF*RESTON NORTH HILLS PARK W/POOL/TENNIS COURTS JUST STEPS AWAY*NORTHPOINT SHOPPING CENTER W/SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS JUST UP THE ROAD AND MINUTES TO RTC AND COMMUTING! https://youtu.be/UZqc11Nbm-c