Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD

14512 Guilford Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14512 Guilford Ridge Road, Prince William County, VA 20169
Piedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
SUPER LARGE LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN AWARD WINNING Piedmont Gated Community. Offering 2,988~sqft of living space, spacious kitchen with granite counters, island and family room. Main level has spacious living room and separate dining, Upper level boasts the spacious master suite with large walk in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity. Two additional bedrooms. Step outside to a beautiful large deck with scenic golf course views. Lower level offers walkout basement with Rec room and fire place. This lovely unit backs to a common area and trees. Piedmont is a gated community and offers: pools, tennis, fitness center, tot lots, trash and snow removal and common area maintenance. **This spacious home is a must see**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
