14512 GUILFORD RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

SUPER LARGE LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN AWARD WINNING Piedmont Gated Community. Offering 2,988~sqft of living space, spacious kitchen with granite counters, island and family room. Main level has spacious living room and separate dining, Upper level boasts the spacious master suite with large walk in closet and luxury bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity. Two additional bedrooms. Step outside to a beautiful large deck with scenic golf course views. Lower level offers walkout basement with Rec room and fire place. This lovely unit backs to a common area and trees. Piedmont is a gated community and offers: pools, tennis, fitness center, tot lots, trash and snow removal and common area maintenance. **This spacious home is a must see**