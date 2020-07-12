/
/
/
brambleton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
291 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Goff Street
1420 Goff Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR UNIT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! BATHROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL TILED SURROUND WALK IN SHOWER. GARAGE SPACE AND LAUNDRY ROOM!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
945 Marshall Avenue
945 Marshall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1742 sqft
COME SEE THIS LOVELY TWO STORY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME THAT HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TWO ZONE HVAC SYSTEM NEW CARPET.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,070
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1023 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
669 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,035
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,145
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
12 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,035
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
854 Lexington St
854 Lexington Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
This is a remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, Single Family home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704
415 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1498 sqft
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704 - Spectacular Rotunda penthouse loft w/ city views.All the upgrades.Shows like a model.One of only 8 penthouse lofts. 2 stories with balcony. 2 reserved parking spots near door. (RLNE5285482)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Chapel Street
1110 Chapel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment with spacious living areas! New kitchen, flooring and freshly painted and ready for move in! Super convenient to interstates, bus stops and downtown. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B
433 Saint Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
757 sqft
Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
876 C Ave
876 C Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1596 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
426 Granby Street
426 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
837 Fremont Street
837 Fremont Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1584 sqft
Come see this one first! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
426 Granby Street, Unit 3B
426 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1446 Church Street - 301
1446 Church Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1065 sqft
This newly built apartment features an open floor plan, large living room with large windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, designer plank flooring and plenty of storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
757 sqft
Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
237 Granby Street
237 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury Manhattan-style studio condo is located in the heart of Downtown Norfolk. The mall, Wells Theater, restaurants, bars, & clubs are just a short distance from home.