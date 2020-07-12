/
/
/
shadywood east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
268 Apartments for rent in Shadywood East, Norfolk, VA
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1416 Picadilly St
1416 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 238262 NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX ** DEPOSIT MOVES YOU IN (for those who qualify with good rental and income history) Contact us before applying: 778-7124 3 bedroom on Picadilly Street ($1095) CLEAN,
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
6541 Edward Street
6541 Edward Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1408 sqft
Large centrally located townhome near schools, shopping, bases and bus lines features eat in kitchen, dining area and expansive great room. Fenced deck/back yard and storage shed. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6236 Geneva Way
6236 Geneva Way, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$985
952 sqft
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Norfolk, VA. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $985.00/mo, $985.00 security deposit. Call 949-447-1452.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Picadilly Street
1408 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
864 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath duplex located in Norfolk. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. No smoking or vaping. Additional $50 monthly water fee. Available 8/1/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Shadywood East
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3114 Herbert Street
3114 Herbert Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
PETS NEGOTIABLE-LARGE FENCED YARD - Freshly painted living room, dining room, kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, counter microwave, fireplace, wood flooring, electric baseboard heat, 2 window a/c units. Large fenced in yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
976 Winward Road
976 Winward Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2174 sqft
This delightful property is conveniently located in the Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk! With over 2100sqft of living space this single family home has plenty to offer, including but not limited to: Open Concept Living Space! Attached 2-car Garage!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6915 East Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5149 Elmhurst Avenue
5149 Elmhurst Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
NO finders fee. Listing agent has to show the property per tenant's request. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Property available for rent September 1, 2020. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. No garage but carport. No pets allowed. Owner/agent.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1280 Picadilly Street
1280 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex. Water, Sewage, Trash paid by owner. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Owner/Agent. Yes, Section 8 accepted.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive
6819 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1975 sqft
6819 E.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5745 Leslie Avenue
5745 Leslie Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
5745 Leslie Avenue Available 04/18/20 AZALEA ACRES - Charming ranch with large fenced yard. Enjoy evenings pm the back deck. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hall and all 3 bedrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 Texas Avenue
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1754 sqft
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk - Available NOW - For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-484-9305. (RLNE4272263)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
948 Wolcott Ave
948 Wolcott Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Set back from the street, giving you a large front yard, this 3BR 2 bath home is ready for you to make it home. Single story home. Recently updated kitchen and new carpets. Refrigerator, oven and washer/dryer hookups. Back deck.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 S. Lakeland Dr.
1833 South Lakeland Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
1833 S. Lakeland Dr. Available 09/01/20 Great 2 Story Home in Bromley - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house on corner lot with fully fenced front & back yards! Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms down.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1112 Hugo Street
1112 Hugo Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1334 sqft
Gorgeous updated home built in 1935. Two bedrooms with a third room perfect for an office. Open floor plan downstairs with a wonderful Sunroom. Large Backyard with great size Garage/Work Shop. Truly a must see will not last long!
Results within 5 miles of Shadywood East
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$944
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
35 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.