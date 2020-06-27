Amenities

5240 Riverwood Road Available 08/01/20 ELIZABETH PARK - Enjoy the nostalgia of this beautifully maintained Brick 2 story Colonial Home in Elizabeth Park. Features include: Formal dining room, Huge family room with attached den/craft or play room, 3 bedrooms and updated kitchen and baths. Allow this huge lot to be the backdrop for your peaceful enjoyment and entertaining lifestyle --water views included! 2 Great bonuses to this home: a Detached 2+ car garage with large workshop and a separate studio apartment or mother-in-law suite which includes a full kitchen and bath with separate entrance. Welcome Home! Pets welcome. Available August 1 Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



(RLNE4729303)