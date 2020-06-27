All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

5240 Riverwood Road

5240 Riverwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5240 Riverwood Road, Norfolk, VA 23502
River Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5240 Riverwood Road Available 08/01/20 ELIZABETH PARK - Enjoy the nostalgia of this beautifully maintained Brick 2 story Colonial Home in Elizabeth Park. Features include: Formal dining room, Huge family room with attached den/craft or play room, 3 bedrooms and updated kitchen and baths. Allow this huge lot to be the backdrop for your peaceful enjoyment and entertaining lifestyle --water views included! 2 Great bonuses to this home: a Detached 2+ car garage with large workshop and a separate studio apartment or mother-in-law suite which includes a full kitchen and bath with separate entrance. Welcome Home! Pets welcome. Available August 1 Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com

(RLNE4729303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 Riverwood Road have any available units?
5240 Riverwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 5240 Riverwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5240 Riverwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 Riverwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5240 Riverwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5240 Riverwood Road offers parking.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 Riverwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road have a pool?
No, 5240 Riverwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road have accessible units?
No, 5240 Riverwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5240 Riverwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 Riverwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 Riverwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
