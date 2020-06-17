140 Haven Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PENDING APPLICATION-2 BEDROOM, I BATH WITH A LARGE YARD AND ATTACHED GARAGE-PETS NEGOTIABLE - One story brick cape-cod with one and a-half attached garage. Energy efficient home. Living room, dining room, carpet and faux wood blinds. Kitchen with glass top stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups area behind kitchen. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Possible extra sleeping area between kitchen and garage. Big walk around attic for storage. Newer insulation, siding and windows. Warm gas heat and efficient gas hot water heater. Huge yard with 12 x 12 workshop/storage shed and a 14 x 22-foot deck. electric garage door opener and storage above the garage. Approximately 1200 Sq. Ft. (PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH ADDITIONAL PET RENT)



SHOWN BY AGENT. (SW)



(RLNE1858153)