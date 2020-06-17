All apartments in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA
140 Haven Drive
140 Haven Drive

140 Haven Drive · (757) 583-1801 ext. 3773
Location

140 Haven Drive, Norfolk, VA 23503
Northside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Haven Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATION-2 BEDROOM, I BATH WITH A LARGE YARD AND ATTACHED GARAGE-PETS NEGOTIABLE - One story brick cape-cod with one and a-half attached garage. Energy efficient home. Living room, dining room, carpet and faux wood blinds. Kitchen with glass top stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups area behind kitchen. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Possible extra sleeping area between kitchen and garage. Big walk around attic for storage. Newer insulation, siding and windows. Warm gas heat and efficient gas hot water heater. Huge yard with 12 x 12 workshop/storage shed and a 14 x 22-foot deck. electric garage door opener and storage above the garage. Approximately 1200 Sq. Ft. (PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH ADDITIONAL PET RENT)

SHOWN BY AGENT. (SW)

(RLNE1858153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Haven Drive have any available units?
140 Haven Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Haven Drive have?
Some of 140 Haven Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Haven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 140 Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Haven Drive does offer parking.
Does 140 Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
