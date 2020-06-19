All apartments in Norfolk
1023 E Ocean View Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1023 E Ocean View Ave

1023 East Ocean View Avenue · (757) 583-1801 ext. 3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1023 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23503
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 E Ocean View Ave · Avail. Aug 10

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1023 E Ocean View Ave Available 08/10/20 AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN OCEAN VIEW - Amazing townhouse in Ocean View, right across from the beach. Home features an open floor plan, laminate flooring, carpet, and customs cabinets. Master suite with walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Large bonus room, balcony and half bath on the 3rd floor. Fenced backyard, Lawn care provided. Washer/dryer are convenience items, Over-sized detached garage and 2 parking spots. (1 pet with additional rent.)

Available August 1.

Occupied, please call agent to schedule a showing appointment. (SS)

(RLNE5806189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have any available units?
1023 E Ocean View Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have?
Some of 1023 E Ocean View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E Ocean View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E Ocean View Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E Ocean View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 E Ocean View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1023 E Ocean View Ave does offer parking.
Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 E Ocean View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have a pool?
No, 1023 E Ocean View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have accessible units?
No, 1023 E Ocean View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E Ocean View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 E Ocean View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
