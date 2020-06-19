Amenities

1023 E Ocean View Ave Available 08/10/20 AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN OCEAN VIEW - Amazing townhouse in Ocean View, right across from the beach. Home features an open floor plan, laminate flooring, carpet, and customs cabinets. Master suite with walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Large bonus room, balcony and half bath on the 3rd floor. Fenced backyard, Lawn care provided. Washer/dryer are convenience items, Over-sized detached garage and 2 parking spots. (1 pet with additional rent.)



Available August 1.



Occupied, please call agent to schedule a showing appointment. (SS)



(RLNE5806189)