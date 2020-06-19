2802 BALLIETT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level. New luxury vinyl tile on main level, large living room and dining room, new carpet on stairs and lower level, new granite kitchen counter tops, new recessed lighting in kitchen, updated windows being installed, freshly painted throughout, Main level 1/2 bath. Finished LWR Level W/laundry area, bonus room, second 1/2 bath, Large recreation room with FP and Sliding Glass Door leads to private fenced rear yard with new ground level deck perfect for entertaining. Close to Metro & Most major commuting routes. Close to the Mosaic District w/ eateries & shopping. Gas appliances, 2 Fireplaces, Updated windows, Fenced Back Patio. Move-in ready. Easy commute, just 4 miles to Tysons Corner, approx 1 mile to Dunn Loring Metro Station, less than 1 mile to the vibrant Mosaic District and Rt 29; 1 mile to Rt 50, and 2 miles to I-495 and Rt 66. No smokers/cats on case by case basis (pet deposit and addendum required),/Max 2 incomes to qualify. EZ online application.