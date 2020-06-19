All apartments in Merrifield
2802 BALLIETT COURT

2802 Balliett Court · (703) 448-0485
Location

2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level. New luxury vinyl tile on main level, large living room and dining room, new carpet on stairs and lower level, new granite kitchen counter tops, new recessed lighting in kitchen, updated windows being installed, freshly painted throughout, Main level 1/2 bath. Finished LWR Level W/laundry area, bonus room, second 1/2 bath, Large recreation room with FP and Sliding Glass Door leads to private fenced rear yard with new ground level deck perfect for entertaining. Close to Metro & Most major commuting routes. Close to the Mosaic District w/ eateries & shopping. Gas appliances, 2 Fireplaces, Updated windows, Fenced Back Patio. Move-in ready. Easy commute, just 4 miles to Tysons Corner, approx 1 mile to Dunn Loring Metro Station, less than 1 mile to the vibrant Mosaic District and Rt 29; 1 mile to Rt 50, and 2 miles to I-495 and Rt 66. No smokers/cats on case by case basis (pet deposit and addendum required),/Max 2 incomes to qualify. EZ online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have any available units?
2802 BALLIETT COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have?
Some of 2802 BALLIETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 BALLIETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2802 BALLIETT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 BALLIETT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 BALLIETT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT offer parking?
No, 2802 BALLIETT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 BALLIETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have a pool?
No, 2802 BALLIETT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2802 BALLIETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 BALLIETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 BALLIETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 BALLIETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
