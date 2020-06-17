7841 MONTVALE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEST RENTAL DEAL IN THE RESERVES, Spacious Reserves Model Measuring Close to 11K Square Feet of Finished Space On a One Acre Beautiful Lot with 3 Car Garage. The Home Has 7 Bedrooms and 6 Full Baths with 2 Powder Rooms on Main Floor. That is not All, the home boasts a Chef's Kitchen with a Prep Kitchen. Moreover, Main Floor Features 2 Gas Fireplaces One in the Formal Living Room and One in the Family Room. Main Floor Also Features An Office with French Doors that opens to A Large Deck overlooking Large Fenced Open Space for Kids and Pets to roam! Outstanding Sun Room with remote control Fan also overlooks the beautiful Back Yard. The Basement is an Entertainers Dream with large Open Rec Room &Game Room plus a Bar/Kitchenette. That is not All, it also has a bedroom with full bath and walks out to a Large Covered Stone Patio for those cool nights. The upper floor features 5 Bedrooms & 5 En suit Baths with one of the bedrooms are over the Garage. THE HOME IS FIT FOR A KING! AVAILABLE ~LEASE TO BUY~ AS WELL!