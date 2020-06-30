7012 ALICENT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

Located only several minutes away from downtown McLean in the highly sought-out Stoneleigh Community and much desired McLean High School pyramid, this meticulously maintained 3-level end-unit townhouse boasts 1,800+ square feet of finished living space and includes 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms and separate laundry room with ample storage space. The gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the free-flowing main level and basement along with the neutral carpet upstairs and abundance of natural sunlight creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The remodeled open kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, and plenty of wood cabinets and pull-out drawers (including a built-in spice drawer!) with complementary quartz countertops. The kitchen effortlessly opens up to both a formal dining room and a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks the private backyard. Travel downstairs to the huge family room that features custom built-in cabinets and adjustable shelves along with a cozy wood-burning brick fireplace. The family room also opens to an expansive enclosed backyard with a patio that easily fits a grill and a dining table. The upper level's large master bedroom has a customized wall closet and the en-suite master bathroom features a soaking tub. There is 1 assigned spot with plenty of guest parking, and the home is extremely convenient to I-495, I-66, Rt. 123, Georgetown Pike, the McLean Metro Station (Silver Line), the Dulles Toll Road, and Tysons Corner. (Sorry, but no pets allowed) Welcome home!