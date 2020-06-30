All apartments in McLean
7012 ALICENT PLACE

7012 Alicent Place · No Longer Available
Location

7012 Alicent Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Located only several minutes away from downtown McLean in the highly sought-out Stoneleigh Community and much desired McLean High School pyramid, this meticulously maintained 3-level end-unit townhouse boasts 1,800+ square feet of finished living space and includes 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms and separate laundry room with ample storage space. The gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the free-flowing main level and basement along with the neutral carpet upstairs and abundance of natural sunlight creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The remodeled open kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, and plenty of wood cabinets and pull-out drawers (including a built-in spice drawer!) with complementary quartz countertops. The kitchen effortlessly opens up to both a formal dining room and a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks the private backyard. Travel downstairs to the huge family room that features custom built-in cabinets and adjustable shelves along with a cozy wood-burning brick fireplace. The family room also opens to an expansive enclosed backyard with a patio that easily fits a grill and a dining table. The upper level's large master bedroom has a customized wall closet and the en-suite master bathroom features a soaking tub. There is 1 assigned spot with plenty of guest parking, and the home is extremely convenient to I-495, I-66, Rt. 123, Georgetown Pike, the McLean Metro Station (Silver Line), the Dulles Toll Road, and Tysons Corner. (Sorry, but no pets allowed) Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have any available units?
7012 ALICENT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have?
Some of 7012 ALICENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 ALICENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 ALICENT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 ALICENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7012 ALICENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7012 ALICENT PLACE offers parking.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 ALICENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have a pool?
No, 7012 ALICENT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7012 ALICENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 ALICENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 ALICENT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7012 ALICENT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

