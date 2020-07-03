All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6812 LUMSDEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6812 LUMSDEN ST
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:27 PM

6812 LUMSDEN ST

6812 Lumsden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6812 Lumsden Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Lawn service included! Wonderful SFH in move-in condition. Front porch. Great floor plan that includes updated kitchen and main level bedroom with full bathroom. Upper level with full BA, MBR and additional bedroom. Lower level offers a dedicated recreation/game room, laundry center, work area and legal bedroom with full bathroom. Fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed. Great location that is convenient to downtown McLean, Tysons and major transportation arteries! Convenient to McLean High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have any available units?
6812 LUMSDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have?
Some of 6812 LUMSDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 LUMSDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
6812 LUMSDEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 LUMSDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 6812 LUMSDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST offer parking?
No, 6812 LUMSDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 LUMSDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have a pool?
No, 6812 LUMSDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 6812 LUMSDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 LUMSDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 LUMSDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 LUMSDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia