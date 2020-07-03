6812 LUMSDEN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Lawn service included! Wonderful SFH in move-in condition. Front porch. Great floor plan that includes updated kitchen and main level bedroom with full bathroom. Upper level with full BA, MBR and additional bedroom. Lower level offers a dedicated recreation/game room, laundry center, work area and legal bedroom with full bathroom. Fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed. Great location that is convenient to downtown McLean, Tysons and major transportation arteries! Convenient to McLean High School.