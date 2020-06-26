6602 BRAWNER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub wine room

Superbly designed 6 bed, 7 bath home in highly sought after Salona Village. A Brush Arbor home on a .55-acre lot for quintessential indoor-outdoor living, every floor connects to outdoor space.~Every detail is considered for style and comfort and the finest finishes optimizing luxury at every turn. Soaring beamed ceilings and gorgeous white oak floors welcome you inside a contemporary great room design. Imagine entertaining your guests near the glass-enclosed wine room while sitting by the open gas fireplace.~Magazine-quality kitchen comes well-appointed with marble counters, over-sized center island with second sink, breakfast bar with seating, 6-burner Wolf-range with custom range hood, and huge pantry. Stunning backsplash and modern pendant lighting add to the design elements.~Dine at in the chic dining room or under the three-season porch with motorized blinds. Nothing beats grilling out on the patio.~The serene master suite features a spacious, sunny bedroom, brightened by a window wall, walk out deck, custom-outfitted walk-in closet, and a sleek, luxurious bath that likens an upscale spa.~A large in-law/au-pair suite is complete with full kitchenette, living room, and elegant full bath. Guests will love the comfortable beds and baths; each have an individual en suite bath and are equally impressive.~The generous finished basement with full bed, full bath, and custom home bar allow you to host crowds with ease, perfect for watching the big game.~A new fence, lush landscaping, and patio offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors in a private secluded setting.~Privately nestled on a premiere street, you~ll enjoy the peace and quiet of small-town living with big city amenities just seconds away. Seconds to restaurants, shopping, and more. One look at 6602 Brawner and it~s clear this property deserves your attention.