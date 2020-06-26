All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6602 BRAWNER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6602 BRAWNER STREET
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

6602 BRAWNER STREET

6602 Brawner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6602 Brawner Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
wine room
Superbly designed 6 bed, 7 bath home in highly sought after Salona Village. A Brush Arbor home on a .55-acre lot for quintessential indoor-outdoor living, every floor connects to outdoor space.~Every detail is considered for style and comfort and the finest finishes optimizing luxury at every turn. Soaring beamed ceilings and gorgeous white oak floors welcome you inside a contemporary great room design. Imagine entertaining your guests near the glass-enclosed wine room while sitting by the open gas fireplace.~Magazine-quality kitchen comes well-appointed with marble counters, over-sized center island with second sink, breakfast bar with seating, 6-burner Wolf-range with custom range hood, and huge pantry. Stunning backsplash and modern pendant lighting add to the design elements.~Dine at in the chic dining room or under the three-season porch with motorized blinds. Nothing beats grilling out on the patio.~The serene master suite features a spacious, sunny bedroom, brightened by a window wall, walk out deck, custom-outfitted walk-in closet, and a sleek, luxurious bath that likens an upscale spa.~A large in-law/au-pair suite is complete with full kitchenette, living room, and elegant full bath. Guests will love the comfortable beds and baths; each have an individual en suite bath and are equally impressive.~The generous finished basement with full bed, full bath, and custom home bar allow you to host crowds with ease, perfect for watching the big game.~A new fence, lush landscaping, and patio offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors in a private secluded setting.~Privately nestled on a premiere street, you~ll enjoy the peace and quiet of small-town living with big city amenities just seconds away. Seconds to restaurants, shopping, and more. One look at 6602 Brawner and it~s clear this property deserves your attention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have any available units?
6602 BRAWNER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have?
Some of 6602 BRAWNER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 BRAWNER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6602 BRAWNER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 BRAWNER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6602 BRAWNER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET offer parking?
No, 6602 BRAWNER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 BRAWNER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have a pool?
No, 6602 BRAWNER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have accessible units?
No, 6602 BRAWNER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6602 BRAWNER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6602 BRAWNER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6602 BRAWNER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia