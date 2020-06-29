6514 W LANGLEY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

The perfect Estate home sited on a lushly landscaped 1+ acre lot w/ private swimming pool and large fully fenced yard in the highly desirable Ballantrae neighborhood, this home is mere minutes downtown Mclean, Washington DC and the Dulles Tech Corridor. Fit for luxurious living this fine home features 4/5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms and almost 7,000 square feet on the top two floors. The home has been lovingly maintained and has just undergone a large scale renovation featuring renovated spa like bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint and more. Fine dining, upscale shopping and entertainment are also nearby in Tysons. from Wonderfully updated w/fresh paint, new carpet, Thermador/SubZero/GE appliances & quartz counters. . Don't miss this one. Avail Immediately!