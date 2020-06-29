All apartments in McLean
6514 W LANGLEY LANE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

6514 W LANGLEY LANE

6514 West Langley Lane · No Longer Available
McLean
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

6514 West Langley Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The perfect Estate home sited on a lushly landscaped 1+ acre lot w/ private swimming pool and large fully fenced yard in the highly desirable Ballantrae neighborhood, this home is mere minutes downtown Mclean, Washington DC and the Dulles Tech Corridor. Fit for luxurious living this fine home features 4/5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms and almost 7,000 square feet on the top two floors. The home has been lovingly maintained and has just undergone a large scale renovation featuring renovated spa like bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint and more. Fine dining, upscale shopping and entertainment are also nearby in Tysons. from Wonderfully updated w/fresh paint, new carpet, Thermador/SubZero/GE appliances & quartz counters. . Don't miss this one. Avail Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have any available units?
6514 W LANGLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have?
Some of 6514 W LANGLEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 W LANGLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6514 W LANGLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 W LANGLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE has a pool.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 W LANGLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 W LANGLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
