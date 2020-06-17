2004 HIGHBORO WAY

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! NEW PRICE!! Brand new LG STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES and NEWLY PAINTED(AS OF 03/19/2020) INTERIOR THROUGHOUT! Conveniently located in Falls Church near Tysons Corner, yet away from busy traffic. Lovely spacious split-level townhome with 3BR, 2 1/2 Bath in beautiful cozy community at the border of Falls Church and McLean. Close to Haycock Longfellow Park, farmer's markets and local shopping. Nice kitchen with island, granite countertop, ceramic tiles. Wood floors on three levels. Spacious basement and plenty of extra storage space. Nice inviting walk-out patio. Close to metro. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.