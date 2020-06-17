All apartments in McLean
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

2004 HIGHBORO WAY

2004 Highboro Way · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Highboro Way, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
JUST REDUCED!! NEW PRICE!! Brand new LG STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES and NEWLY PAINTED(AS OF 03/19/2020) INTERIOR THROUGHOUT! Conveniently located in Falls Church near Tysons Corner, yet away from busy traffic. Lovely spacious split-level townhome with 3BR, 2 1/2 Bath in beautiful cozy community at the border of Falls Church and McLean. Close to Haycock Longfellow Park, farmer's markets and local shopping. Nice kitchen with island, granite countertop, ceramic tiles. Wood floors on three levels. Spacious basement and plenty of extra storage space. Nice inviting walk-out patio. Close to metro. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have any available units?
2004 HIGHBORO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have?
Some of 2004 HIGHBORO WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 HIGHBORO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2004 HIGHBORO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 HIGHBORO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY offers parking.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have a pool?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 HIGHBORO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 HIGHBORO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
