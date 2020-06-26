All apartments in McLean
1927 Freedom Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1927 Freedom Lane

1927 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Freedom Lane, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47965a60b3 ---- Spacious, Bright Home- Great Schools! 3000 sqft of living space, all hardwood or ceramic tile flooring, Anderson windows throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space opens to a bright sunroom with vaulted ceiling and entrance to newly finished deck. Fully fenced, manicured back yard offers garden beds and new shed with solar lighting. Spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet with Elfa Shelving, en-suite bath with dual vanities and separate water closet. Lower level features a large game room with lots of natural light and a fourth bedroom with full bath. Lawn mowing, lawn care, and leaf clearing included. Great school district and excellent location, minutes to 66 or 495!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

