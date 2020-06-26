1927 Freedom Lane

Amenities

Spacious, Bright Home- Great Schools! 3000 sqft of living space, all hardwood or ceramic tile flooring, Anderson windows throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space opens to a bright sunroom with vaulted ceiling and entrance to newly finished deck. Fully fenced, manicured back yard offers garden beds and new shed with solar lighting. Spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet with Elfa Shelving, en-suite bath with dual vanities and separate water closet. Lower level features a large game room with lots of natural light and a fourth bedroom with full bath. Lawn mowing, lawn care, and leaf clearing included. Great school district and excellent location, minutes to 66 or 495!