1606 Woodmoor Lane

Amenities
The Thornton: 1199 S Washington Street, Alexandria, VA, 22314
I am looking for a sublet. I got offer out of state, which is the only reason I am leaving. I love this place; it is excellent. The original rent is $1805 plus parking ($90). I am willing to pay $100 towards the rent for each month remaining on the lease. You pay $1705 for the ten months remaining. Step into a serene, one bedroom sanctuary at The Thornton thats minutes from the center of both Old Town and Washington, DC. The apartment includes the little details that make every day more comfortable: Walk-in closet, private full-size washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and elegant tile backsplash, movable kitchen islands, rich, wood-look flooring, USB outlets, beautiful bathrooms, Keyless entry, and incredible views.
This unit is in Northern Virginia; historic Alexandria offers the perfect mix of natural beauty, access to unique shopping/dining options.
Outstanding amenities: Resort-style pool, beautiful dining and entertaining areas, luxury lounges, 24-hour fitness center which is full equipped fitness center, outdoor cooking (grills), courtyard , outdoor fireplace , community dining table, personal training room with WELLBEATs fitness classes, cool-down lounge with towel service and vending area, game room with billiards table and big screen TV, convenient bicycle storage and bike repair area and so much more.