1606 Woodmoor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage key fob access

The Thornton: 1199 S Washington Street, Alexandria, VA, 22314

I am looking for a sublet. I got offer out of state, which is the only reason I am leaving. I love this place; it is excellent. The original rent is $1805 plus parking ($90). I am willing to pay $100 towards the rent for each month remaining on the lease. You pay $1705 for the ten months remaining. Step into a serene, one bedroom sanctuary at The Thornton thats minutes from the center of both Old Town and Washington, DC. The apartment includes the little details that make every day more comfortable: Walk-in closet, private full-size washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and elegant tile backsplash, movable kitchen islands, rich, wood-look flooring, USB outlets, beautiful bathrooms, Keyless entry, and incredible views.

This unit is in Northern Virginia; historic Alexandria offers the perfect mix of natural beauty, access to unique shopping/dining options.



Outstanding amenities: Resort-style pool, beautiful dining and entertaining areas, luxury lounges, 24-hour fitness center which is full equipped fitness center, outdoor cooking (grills), courtyard , outdoor fireplace , community dining table, personal training room with WELLBEATs fitness classes, cool-down lounge with towel service and vending area, game room with billiards table and big screen TV, convenient bicycle storage and bike repair area and so much more.