Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

LOCATION! Great opportunity to live in the heart of McLean. Luxury and comfort in the center of McLean, Less than a mile to the new metro station Silver line! 10 minutes to DC, stores, restaurants, library, community center and more.Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors. Huge kitchen, lots of cabinets and granite island. Family room w/access to rear deck. Sunny and Bright. Available January 7th.