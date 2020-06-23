All apartments in McLean
1408 MAYFLOWER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

1408 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Mayflower Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained home in convenient location near Tysons Corner and the new Silver Metro line. Easy commute: 1.5 mi to Silver Line Metro. Neighbourhood park and shopping in walking distance. Newly painted throughout, brand new refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

