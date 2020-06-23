1408 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

Well maintained home in convenient location near Tysons Corner and the new Silver Metro line. Easy commute: 1.5 mi to Silver Line Metro. Neighbourhood park and shopping in walking distance. Newly painted throughout, brand new refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
