1408 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained home in convenient location near Tysons Corner and the new Silver Metro line. Easy commute: 1.5 mi to Silver Line Metro. Neighbourhood park and shopping in walking distance. Newly painted throughout, brand new refrigerator.