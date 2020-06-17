All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1155 RANDOLPH ROAD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

1155 RANDOLPH ROAD

1155 Randolph Road · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Randolph Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
1/2 OFF 2nd Month's rent!!! Vacant and ready for move in! Open and spacious town-home in Kings Manor close to center of downtown McLean, one mile to Tyson's, and Metro. Gourmet kitchen with bay window, crown molding, hardwood floors, recessed lighting in every room with dimmers. master bath with huge glass wall shower all bedrooms good size. Large brick patio in rear. Full attic storage via pull downstairs, plenty of street parking front and rear. Fireplaces are decorative. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

