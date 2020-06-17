1155 RANDOLPH ROAD

Amenities

1/2 OFF 2nd Month's rent!!! Vacant and ready for move in! Open and spacious town-home in Kings Manor close to center of downtown McLean, one mile to Tyson's, and Metro. Gourmet kitchen with bay window, crown molding, hardwood floors, recessed lighting in every room with dimmers. master bath with huge glass wall shower all bedrooms good size. Large brick patio in rear. Full attic storage via pull downstairs, plenty of street parking front and rear. Fireplaces are decorative. Come see today!