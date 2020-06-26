All apartments in McLean
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1018 SHIPMAN LANE

1018 Shipman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Shipman Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Langley HS; Cooper MS; Churchill RD ES; Inside the Beltway! McLean's best kept secret! No cut through street**Walk to downtown McLean, the Community Center, Library. Walk to metro bus** 1m to Metro, <3m to Tysons Corner Mall** Gorgeous contemporary with soaring celings, floor to ceiling windows. Backs Woods! Very Private! Light & Spacious! 2000 sq ft dbl deck w/ heated pool. Gourmet kitchen w/Sub Zero, Thermador stainless appliances. Huge Master Suite w/ walk in closets. Separate soaking tub, glass shower. Large Family Room, Dining Room, Lower level recreation room, Lower level w/ sunroom, private office/5th bedroom, private outside entrance. Terrific house for entertaining!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have any available units?
1018 SHIPMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have?
Some of 1018 SHIPMAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 SHIPMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1018 SHIPMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 SHIPMAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE offer parking?
No, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE has a pool.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 SHIPMAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 SHIPMAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
