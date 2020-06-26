1018 SHIPMAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Langley HS; Cooper MS; Churchill RD ES; Inside the Beltway! McLean's best kept secret! No cut through street**Walk to downtown McLean, the Community Center, Library. Walk to metro bus** 1m to Metro, <3m to Tysons Corner Mall** Gorgeous contemporary with soaring celings, floor to ceiling windows. Backs Woods! Very Private! Light & Spacious! 2000 sq ft dbl deck w/ heated pool. Gourmet kitchen w/Sub Zero, Thermador stainless appliances. Huge Master Suite w/ walk in closets. Separate soaking tub, glass shower. Large Family Room, Dining Room, Lower level recreation room, Lower level w/ sunroom, private office/5th bedroom, private outside entrance. Terrific house for entertaining!!